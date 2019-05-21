Game of Thrones fan confuses CGI with cinematography in finale; Twitter takes him to film school with memes

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8.

The finale of Game of Thrones witnessed quite a few developments. From stabbing, treason, introduction of democracy, crowning of a new King for Seven Kingdoms to an errant plastic water bottle accidentally revealing itself in one of the shots, it surely had something for everyone. Moments after the finale, Twitter got into talking, dissecting and analysing every shot framed for the insanely popular show's finale.

A part in the episode where Daenerys walks out and her dragon (named Drogon) flies towards the sky behind her received great reactions on Twitter. The dragon spreads his wings, but Daenerys blocks his body, so from a certain angle, it looks like she, in fact, has wings. Fans shared their stand-out cinematic shots from the episode, including this particular scene involving Daenerys and Drogon.

However, when a Twitter user pointed out that this brilliant optical illusion shot should be taught in film school, a bevy of memes exploded on the networking site. While users were retweeting and sharing the same sentiment, some intellectuals took over to explain that it was nothing but the CGI technology and viewers should stop confusing it with cinematography.

This shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film study class #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9ePi3UiEao — Jonathan Hill (@jhill1181) May 20, 2019

Except it's literally a green screen and was DESIGNED, not shot. — Ayslinn (@AystheAce) May 20, 2019

That's literally just CGI, you can't teach that only buy it — Jules Winnfield (@RoyaleWitCheeez) May 20, 2019

The guy who said that that corny game of thrones shot is genius is obviously a nerd, but the people correcting him that it’s not technically a “shot” because of CGI are the worst nerds at film school, and that’s saying something. — Muad’vayne (@SlayerRules_420) May 21, 2019

However, this banter did not stop users from making a wide range of memes, opining that there are other shots that should be taught in film schools as well

This shot is beautiful and should be taught in any film studies class. pic.twitter.com/yKo8WccnC9 — chris person (@Papapishu) May 20, 2019

this shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film study class pic.twitter.com/NQBU0gwKw7 — dan 'excommunicado' entwistle (@Garcian_Smith) May 20, 2019

This shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film studies class pic.twitter.com/gBElMbaesC — Crass Iron Skillet (@SouthrnGothHick) May 20, 2019

this shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film studies class pic.twitter.com/dam7gBAn2c — robert franco (@responsiblerob) May 20, 2019

this shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film class pic.twitter.com/FvvX2f64Iv — Honkey Kong Country 3: Sounds About White (@ThePaleApe) May 20, 2019

This shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film studies class pic.twitter.com/b0kY97DNrY — Crass Iron Skillet (@SouthrnGothHick) May 20, 2019

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 12:58:55 IST

