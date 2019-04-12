Game of Thrones creators claim series ending is hidden in a Spotify playlist: No one will believe us, but it's true

As the release date of fantasy drama Game of Thrones' inches closer, fans have already begun cramming the internet with theories and binge-watching last seven seasons to refresh their memories.

While the ending of this popular series is tight-sealed, the showrunners have handed out an ultimate spoiler in the form of a Spotify playlist.

Send a raven. The answer to how #GameofThrones will end can be found in the new “The End Is Coming” playlist 👀 https://t.co/13VS6ozpOZ — Spotify (@Spotify) April 9, 2019

David Benioff and DB Weiss, the creators of the hit HBO fantasy series, and the music streaming platform have collaborated on a playlist called 'Game of Thrones: The End Is Coming'. According to the creators, the songs not only summarise the essence of the show’s final season, but it also reveals the much-anticipated ending of the show.

"The answer to the ending is 100 percent hidden in the playlist choices … No one will believe us, but it’s true,” the creators told Spotify’s For the Record via email this week.

"We were looking for songs that made us feel the way the show made us feel. There's variety in there — Rage is not Johnny Cash. But they both have a deep inherent power," the creators added.

The 50-song playlist is dominated mostly by rock (of the punk, metal, indie and classic variety) — attached to the Game of Thrones theme. The titles of the songs feature a whole bunch of references to wolves, lions, winter, fire, and war, which makes a lot of sense. There are at least five songs about wolves alone, which comes as a hope that the Starks will prevail in some way.

Game of Thrones is set to return with its eighth and final season on 14 April on HBO.

