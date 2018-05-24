You are here:

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin to develop his 1980s novel The Ice Dragon into animated film

Game of Thrones maestro George RR Martin is making his foray into family films with Warner Animation Group all set to adapt his 1980 children's book The Ice Dragon for the celluloid.

The book, penned by Martin in 1980 prior to Game of Thrones, is not set in the realm of Seven Kingdoms.

The story albeit has a backdrop of a medieval fantasy world, where warring kingdoms harness the power of fire-breathing dragons.

The plot revolves around a young girl named Adara, who secretly befriends a rare Ice Dragon. When an army of dragons invades her city, only her new friend can help her save their world from annihilation.

According to Deadline, Martin is on board as a producer. Vince Gerardis is serving as executive producer.

Warner Bros Animation Group chiefs Allison Abbate and Chris Leahy are overseeing the project for the studio.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 15:00 PM