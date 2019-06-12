Game of Thrones composer confirms fan theory about Brienne, Jaime and finale's 'wedding' music

Fans of Game of Thrones had noticed that in the scene where Brienne fills in the pages of the White book/Book of Brothers with details of Jaime Lannister's achievements in the finale episode, 'wedding' music was playing in the background. Composer Ramin Djawadi has now confirmed that it was a deliberate creative move to evoke a 'what-could-have-been' picture of Jaime and Brienne's future in viewers' minds.

“It’s just a hint of what their relationship – if they had stayed together, if he was still alive – what it could have been, what they could have become. That’s why I put that in there," he said in an interview with Insider.

He added the song would be a "subtle nod to their relationship" and is happy that fans picked up on the music.

The song which plays during the scene is called 'The White Book' on the official season 8 soundtrack, and begins with the same melody as 'I Am Hers, She Is Mine', the song that played during Robb Stark and Talisa Maegyr's secret wedding ceremony, notes the same article.

While the first part of 'The White Book' plays the 'wedding theme', it changes to the 'honour theme' in the latter half.

(Also read — Game of Thrones season 8: How Brienne gave Jaime Lannister the perfect tribute in the series finale)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 10:50:56 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.