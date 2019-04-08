Game of Thrones: Cast makes appearance on SNL; host Kit Harington grilled to reveal finale spoilers

As Game of Thrones inches towards its finale, fans across the globe eagerly await to know who sits atop the Iron Throne. The cast of the HBO show recently made an appearance on the classic Saturday Night Live. Host Kit Harington (better known as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones) opened the show with a customary monologue. He was presented with a barrage of queries regarding the end of the show and how the showrunners have imagined it.

Amidst thousands of fan theories and probable endings, the season finale will probably be the biggest a television has ever seen.

Rose Leslie has some questions for Kit. #SNL pic.twitter.com/KIQ1bdyZI4 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 7, 2019

Harington's hilarious monologue began with the 32-year-old actor joking about the New York Yankees and his own acting career. The actor went on to face questions about the ending, often by his fellow cast-mates on Game of Thrones.

“Could you just give us a general sense… of how it ends?” asked Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the show.

“Emilia, you’re in the show,” Harington responded. “You know already.”

“Well yeah, but, you know, I forgot,” she quipped in reply. “It’s been so damn long since the last season. Plus a lot of my scenes are talking to a dragon, which is just a tennis ball on a green pole.”

The final season begins airing on HBO from 14 April.

Watch the full opening monologue here.

