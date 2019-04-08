Game of Thrones cast attend show's New York premiere; Karan Johar teases new Kalank song: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
Game of Thrones cast members attend show's New York premiere
As the final season is inching closer, the cast of Game of Thrones is going the full haul to promote the HBO series. Recently, a few cast members were seen attending the show's New York premiere.
Karan Johar teases new Kalank song 'Tabah Ho Gaye'
It has been an honour knowing and working with @madhuridixitnene #kalank will be special to me for various reasons but one of the most special reasons was that it was our @dharmamovies first major collaboration with Madhuri ....her song will be released tomorrow #tabahhogaye and I can’t wait to share it with all the Madhuri fans worldwide ...me being a big fan myself! Watch this space guys....day after the 9th of April the song will be yours! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on
Ever since the film's trailer launch, Kalank has been garnering positive press. Producer Karan Johar teased the film's new song featuring Madhuri Dixit, titled 'Tabah Ho Gaye.'
Shweta Tripathi pens note on her experience working in second season of Tripling
This one was super special! Acting with my ♥️s @maanvigagroo @amolparashar @sumeetvyas and the legend @gajrajrao Directed by @eightypackabs Sir, big fan!! And written by my all time favourite @akvarious Thank you for making me your Zainab
Shweta Tripathi shared a sweet message about her experience working in the sequel of TVF's Tripling, which charts the narrative of three cousins Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar.
Deepika Padukone wishes fans on World Health Day
Happy World Health Day!♀️ PS:physical & mental A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Deepika Padukone has been an active voice in spreading consciousness regarding mental health. Her 'Live, Love, Laugh' foundation also attempts to eradicate stigma related to mental health. The actress wished fans a Happy World Health Day, adding that mental health was as important as the physical one.
Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 16:03:48 IST
