Game of Thrones cast attend show's New York premiere; Karan Johar teases new Kalank song: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Game of Thrones cast members attend show's New York premiere

As the final season is inching closer, the cast of Game of Thrones is going the full haul to promote the HBO series. Recently, a few cast members were seen attending the show's New York premiere.

Karan Johar teases new Kalank song 'Tabah Ho Gaye'

Ever since the film's trailer launch, Kalank has been garnering positive press. Producer Karan Johar teased the film's new song featuring Madhuri Dixit, titled 'Tabah Ho Gaye.'

Shweta Tripathi pens note on her experience working in second season of Tripling

View this post on Instagram

This one was super special! Acting with my ♥️s @maanvigagroo @amolparashar @sumeetvyas and the legend @gajrajrao Directed by @eightypackabs Sir, big fan!! And written by my all time favourite @akvarious Thank you for making me your Zainab

A post shared by Shweta Tripathi (@battatawada) on Apr 7, 2019 at 11:03pm PDT

Shweta Tripathi shared a sweet message about her experience working in the sequel of TVF's Tripling, which charts the narrative of three cousins Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar.

Deepika Padukone wishes fans on World Health Day

View this post on Instagram Happy World Health Day!‍♀️ PS:physical & mental A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Apr 7, 2019 at 5:03am PDT

Deepika Padukone has been an active voice in spreading consciousness regarding mental health. Her 'Live, Love, Laugh' foundation also attempts to eradicate stigma related to mental health. The actress wished fans a Happy World Health Day, adding that mental health was as important as the physical one.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 16:03:48 IST

