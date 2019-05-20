You are here:

Game of Thrones — Avengers: Endgame star Elizabeth Olsen reveals she auditioned to play Daenerys Targaryen

Press Trust of India

May 20, 2019 09:20:03 IST

Los AngelesAvengers: Endgame star Elisabeth Olsen has revealed she auditioned to play Daenerys Targaryen in hit HBO series, Game of Thrones.

Emilia Clarke eventually bagged the role.

Olsen said trying out for the part was the "most awkward audition" ever as she was asked her to read a monologue in two different accents.

Elizabeth Olsen auditioned for Game of Thrones.

"When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning. And I auditioned for Khaleesi. I forgot that. It was the most awkward audition I'd ever had.

"(It was from) after she just burned. And she's making this speech to thousands of people about how she's their queen. They didn't know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, I did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, 'Bad audition story.' That's one I remember," she told Vulture.

The actor, who went to star as Scarlet Witch/ Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said she is a huge GoT fan.

"I'm just so deep in Game of Thrones that all I can think about is Kit Harington (who plays Jon Snow)," Olsen added.

The Tudors actor Tamzin Merchant was originally cast as Daenerys and played the role in the pilot episode filmed in late 2009.

