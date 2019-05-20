Game of Thrones: Arya's adventure beyond Westeros had been hinted at before in HBO series

Game of Thrones finale saw Arya venture into unknown territories. She tells Jon Snow that she wants to explore what lies in the west of Westeros. The geographical layout of the fictional world of Game of Thrones has always been ambiguous to audiences. Since the seven kingdoms are still well within medieval times, it is very possible that undiscovered lands lie beyond the ocean on Westeros’ western shore.

However, Arya's plan does not come as a surprise to audiences. In season 6, episode 8, Arya inquires what is west of Westeros to Lady Crane. When Lady Crane replies saying it may be the edge of the world, Arya voices her desire to witness it firsthand.

If one is to look closely at the narrative evolution of the show, they would notice Arya's natural inclination towards history. Nymeria, Princess of the Rhoynar, was one of Arya's favourite characters. Nymeria had led her people from getting almost destroyed and established Dorne. Arya even named her direwolf Nymeria.

Two regions well known to Game of Thrones followers are Westeros and Essos, something quite akin to Britain and Eurasia, as per Polygon. There is also a land south of these two called Sothoryos, much like Africa. Thus, if these analogies hold true, it is possible that Westeros opens up to other lands. Readers know that western lands which have not been explored in Game of Thrones are Aegon, Visenya and Rhaenys. These were discovered by a highborn woman Elissa Farmen. Elissa — also known as Alys Westhill — was also close to princess Rhaena Targaryen.

However, after Elissa's exploratory ambitions caused a chasm in their friendship, Elissa was known to have stolen three dragon eggs and sold them in Braavos to build her own ship ship called the Sun Chaser. Those three might also have been gifted to Daenerys as a wedding gift later (as shown in Game of Thrones).

