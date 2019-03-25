Game of Thrones: After backlash, Sophie Turner clarifies she's told ending of season 8 to only two people

After being accused of giving away the ending of the final season of Game of Thrones to her friends, Sophie Turner clears the air and reveals she has told it to only two people in her circle.

It all began when the 23-year-old actress, in an interview with W magazine, said, “I’m so bad at keeping secrets. I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people.”

The quote did rounds on social media and brought the actress severe backlash from the fans of the show.

Recently, Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the show, revealed it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she told the ending to only her fiancé Joe Jonas and a yet-unnamed friend.

Talking about it she said,“I was on Twitter and saw these headlines like ‘Twitter followers are being so mean to Sophie Turner after reports she told her friends the ending of Game of Thrones,’ The truth is I’ve only told two people. It’s not that many. To be honest, I don’t read many of the mentions on Twitter because there’s normally quite a bit of hate. Everything I say will always have some negative reactions so I’m not surprised.”

The actress had also previously mentioned in an interaction with Glamour U.K that fiancé Joe was mad at her for sharing the ending of Game of Thrones with him. She said, “I’ve just told Joe. But he’s so mad at me – he loves the show! Well, I have to tell someone, otherwise I’ll burst.”

The eighth and the final season of Game of Thrones will air from 14 April.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 14:12:25 IST