Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage's lookalike features in Pakistani television advertisement

For our full coverage of Game of Thrones season 8 coverage, click here.

Rozi Khan from Pakistan, who bears a striking resemblance to HBO's Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) has now featured in a Pakistani advertisement for a delivery service. In the video, the 26-year-old Khan can be seen trying to enjoy his meal but is constantly approached by customers or staff, who request him to pose for a selfie or ask him for the show's spoilers.

Finally, he decides to use the delivery app, which sells groceries, books, food and other items. The advertisement has now become viral on social media.

Food is coming. #KhawariSeAzadi Ready to watch the next episode of GoT? Don't forget to order your food from Cheetay! Order now: https://t.co/GZunxg2eqc pic.twitter.com/CMdY08WYtq — Cheetay (@cheetaypk) April 27, 2019

Khan had earlier confessed to have never heard of the show until he heard people talking about his uncanny resemblance to Tyrion from the series. He had also revealed that people often stopped him to get a picture clicked but the attention did not bother him. “I don’t mind. A lot of my pictures have been taken, that’s why I have become very famous everywhere,” Khan told AFP in an interview.

Reportedly, it’s not just Khan’s facial features that match Dinklage's but also his height. Khan stands at 135 cms (4 feet 5 inches), which is the same as the actor.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 15:38:29 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.