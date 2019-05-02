You are here:

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage's lookalike features in Pakistani television advertisement

FP Staff

May 02, 2019 15:34:04 IST

For our full coverage of Game of Thrones season 8 coverage, click here.

Rozi Khan from Pakistan, who bears a striking resemblance to HBO's Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) has now featured in a Pakistani advertisement for a delivery service. In the video, the 26-year-old Khan can be seen trying to enjoy his meal but is constantly approached by customers or staff, who request him to pose for a selfie or ask him for the show's spoilers.

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklages lookalike features in Pakistani television advertisement

Peter Dinklage's lookalike Rozi Khan in a television advertisement. Image from Twitter

Finally, he decides to use the delivery app, which sells groceries, books, food and other items. The advertisement has now become viral on social media.

Khan had earlier confessed to have never heard of the show until he heard people talking about his uncanny resemblance to Tyrion from the series. He had also revealed that people often stopped him to get a picture clicked but the attention did not bother him. “I don’t mind. A lot of my pictures have been taken, that’s why I have become very famous everywhere,” Khan told AFP in an interview.

Reportedly, it’s not just Khan’s facial features that match Dinklage's but also his height. Khan stands at 135 cms (4 feet 5 inches), which is the same as the actor.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 15:38:29 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Game of Thrones , Game of Thrones season 8 , GoT , HBO , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , Pakistan , Peter Dinklage , Rozi Khan , Shareworthy , Tyrion Lannister

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Game of Thrones season 8: Battle of Winterfell becomes HBO's most watched event, with 17.8 mn viewers

Game of Thrones season 8: Battle of Winterfell becomes HBO's most watched event, with 17.8 mn viewers

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3: The crypts of Winterfell weren't the 'safest' place to hide from the Night King

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3: The crypts of Winterfell weren't the 'safest' place to hide from the Night King

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 preview: Winterfell prepares for the biggest battle ever with the Army of the Dead

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 preview: Winterfell prepares for the biggest battle ever with the Army of the Dead