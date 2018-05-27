You are here:

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington to marry his co-star Rose Leslie on 23 June in Scotland

May,27 2018 10:12:09 IST

Actor Kit Harington will be getting married to his Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie on 23 June.

The couple met on the fantasy show in 2012, where they played on-screen lovers — Jon Snow and Ygritte. Their engagement was announced in September 2017.

Kit Harington (as Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie (as Ygritte) in Game of Thrones. Facebook

A 23 June date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire. The actress's father, councillor Seb Leslie, owns a castle in his West Garioch constituency, reports bbc.com.

They will exchange vows in the north east of Scotland.

Leslie left the cast two years after they met, while Harington became one of the show's biggest stars — appearing in every series of the popular TV drama.

Harington earlier told L'Uomo Vogue that it was "easy" to fall in love with Leslie.

He said his best ever memories of the show were the three weeks in Iceland when they filmed the second season in 2012.

"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he said.

