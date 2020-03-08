You are here:

Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson, who played King Joffrey, to star in BBC comedy Out of Her Mind

Actor Jack Gleeson, best known for playing sadist King Joffrey in fantasy drama Game of Thrones, is set to make his TV comeback with BBC Two comedy Out of Her Mind.

The role will mark Gleeson’s first in six years, reported Digital Spy.

Written by and starring Sara Pascoe, the six-part series “explores heartbreak, family and how to survive them”.

The cast also includes Juliet Stevenson, Fiona Button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmondson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom Stuart, Scroobius Pip, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Cash Holland and Lorraine Ashbourne.

“We’ve turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone’s invited! The cast are incredible and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve made,” Pascoe said.

After his stint on GoT, Gleeson had said that he would quit acting to pursue an academic career path, but he later got “off that idea”.

Out Of Her Mind will premiere on BBC Two later this year.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2020 10:41:24 IST