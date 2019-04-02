You are here:

Game of Thrones actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright says he received hate messages after Hodor's death in season 6

FP Staff

Apr 02, 2019 14:46:49 IST

Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead-Wright has revealed that he received lots of hate messages after a key character died in the show’s sixth season. In an interview with Esquire, the 19-year-old actor, who plays Bran Stark on the hit HBO show, said many people thought his character was responsible for the death of Hodor, the affable giant caretaker of the young Stark.

Game of Thrones actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright says he received hate messages after Hodors death in season 6

Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark in Game of Thrones. Image from Twitter

“People really started to have a go at me around season six, when Bran became the Three-Eyed Raven. I remember getting a torrent of abuse after Hodor died, like it was my fault,” Hempstead-Wright said. The actor said he would get messages on social media where people would say adverse things about his appearance, particularly his nose.

"Suddenly people decided to attack my appearance. They were like: what happened to your nose?' I was like: 'I don't know!'. Whenever you're really self-loathing you can delve into this cesspit of Instagram messages that people send you.

"I got one from this guy going: 'Hi, I'm a plastic surgeon. I'd be really interested in doing some rhinoplasty on you'. I was like: f***ing hell," he added.

Hempstead-Wright is all set to reprise his role for the final time in Game of Thrones season 8, which will premiere on 14 April. The series will air in India on Star World.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 14:46:49 IST

tags: Bran Stark , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Game of Thrones , Game of Thrones season 8 , Hodor , Isaac Hempstead-Wright , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , Three Eyed Raven

also see

Kit Harington says playing Jon Snow made him feel 'very vulnerable', pushed him to seek therapy

Kit Harington says playing Jon Snow made him feel 'very vulnerable', pushed him to seek therapy

Game of Thrones: Tyrion Lannister's lookalike, 25-year old waiter named Rozi Khan, discovered in Pakistan

Game of Thrones: Tyrion Lannister's lookalike, 25-year old waiter named Rozi Khan, discovered in Pakistan

Game of Thrones: After backlash, Sophie Turner clarifies she's told ending of season 8 to only two people

Game of Thrones: After backlash, Sophie Turner clarifies she's told ending of season 8 to only two people