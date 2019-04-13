Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen to portray Gotham's famous resident Bruce Wayne in DC's Titans season 2

Iain Glen is all set to play Gotham City's famous crime fighter Bruce Wayne on television. Best known for playing Ser Jorah on the HBO show Game of Thrones, Glen will play billionaire vigilante Bruce Wayne on DC's Titans according to Deadline.

Glen plays an older version of Wayne who, after several decades of defending Gotham as Batman, reunites with old friend Dick Grayson to help his Titans troupe.

Here's the official character description from the producers: “After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success.”

Deadline added that it’s not clear if Glen will appear in Batman’s costume at any point during the series.

Glen is best known as the knight Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones, and he will soon reprise his role in Season 8, which premieres on 14 April. The Scottish actor also featured in the Downton Abbey and the Resident Evil franchise. With a prestigious film career, his credits include The Iron Lady, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and My Cousin Rachel.

Season one of Titans was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Greg Berlanti and Geoff Johns. The story moved around Rachel Roth / Raven (Teagan Croft). The 14-year-old has a demonic lineage which empowers her to tap into others' emotions. The show also features a hot-tempered alien princess Starfire (Anna Diop), a mysterious empath Raven (Teagan Croft), and the green-skinned shapeshifter Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).

The season two of Titans will premiere on DC Universe later this year.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 16:37:08 IST

