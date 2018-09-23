Gal Gadot visits Springfield in The Simpsons Season 30 premiere; show to air on 30 September

Matt Groening's animated show The Simpsons will have its 30th season premiere on 30 September. The episode titled 'Bart's Not Dead' will feature guest voices from Billy Eichner, Emily Deschanel, Jonathan Groff, Dave Attell, Pete Holmes and Gal Gadot.

According to Deadline, it will show Bart (Nancy Cartwright) act on a dare that ends up with him getting hospitalised. To cover for himself and Homer, he says he went to heaven and met Jesus there. They are offered a movie deal from some Christian producers, which Homer accepts. Homer (Dan Castellaneta) and Ned Flanders (Harry Shearers) hold auditions for actors to play Simpson family members with Gadot auditioning for the role of Lisa Simpson. However, Bart is ridden with guilt and owns up to the lie to Marge (voiced by Julie Kaver) after the film is finished.

The first episode of the show aired on 17 December, 1989. The show has made a mark for itself sometimes for poking fun at current events, sometimes even making accurate predictions or surprising fans with different celebrity guest appearances. However, the show also invited controversy when the creator Groening was under fire for the stereotypical depiction of its Indian character Apu, writes Screen Rant. Several Indian comedians including Hari Kondabolu had released a documentary The Problem with Apu focussing on the impact of the only Indian character in the show, voiced by a Caucasian man Hank Azaria.

