Gal Gadot roots for little boy who wore Wonder Woman crown to school, talks about breaking gender stereotypes

FP Staff

Aug,11 2018 16:42:07 IST

Recently Gal Gadot made an effort to appreciate a little boy carrying the Wonder Woman crown and bag. His mother, Katie Alicea, spoke about breaking gender stereotypes in an article on Romper, and shared a picture of Isaac, a 5-year-old boy who chose a red bag with a Wonder Woman sign on it.

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman. Youtube screengrab

However, his mother was afraid of him becoming a subject of mockery at school — "After he chose the Wonder Woman backpack, I asked if he was sure, not because the backpack bothered me, but because I imagined Isaac being made fun of at a new school when he has been so desperate to make new friends," she wrote in her article.

She also talked about stereotyping genres and mentioned about her to dressing up like a princess as well as doing non-boys things. However, when Gadot came across the piece, she shared it on Twitter and rooted for Isaac.

As reported earlier, the United Nations enlisted the superpowers of Wonder Woman for a new campaign to empower women and girls. The comic and television series heroine was officially designated as the UN honourary ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls during a ceremony attended by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on 21 October at its New York headquarters.

