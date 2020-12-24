Gal Gadot responds to Hrithik Roshan after he describes watching Wonder Woman 1984 as an 'exhilarating experience'

'So glad you enjoyed the movie,' Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot writes after Hrithik Roshan dubbed her the 'perfect Wonder Woman.'

Hollywood star Gal Gadot on Thursday thanked her Bollywood counterpart Hrithik Roshan for watching her latest release, superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984.

A sequel to 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman, the Warner Bros movie opened in Indian theatres on Thursday in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

On Wednesday, Roshan attended a special screening of the superhero feature with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan as well as his former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Taking to Twitter later, the War star described the movie on the DC comic book character as an "exhilarating experience".

"My childhood crush (Wonder Woman) and my first love (movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn't get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team!" Roshan tweeted.

Gadot, who reprised the titular superhero in the follow-up, replied, "So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday."

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielson.

Presented by Warner Bros Pictures, the film is an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production.