Gal Gadot responds to Hrithik Roshan after he describes watching Wonder Woman 1984 as an 'exhilarating experience'
'So glad you enjoyed the movie,' Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot writes after Hrithik Roshan dubbed her the 'perfect Wonder Woman.'
Hollywood star Gal Gadot on Thursday thanked her Bollywood counterpart Hrithik Roshan for watching her latest release, superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984.
A sequel to 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman, the Warner Bros movie opened in Indian theatres on Thursday in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
On Wednesday, Roshan attended a special screening of the superhero feature with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan as well as his former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan.
Taking to Twitter later, the War star described the movie on the DC comic book character as an "exhilarating experience".
"My childhood crush (Wonder Woman) and my first love (movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn't get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team!" Roshan tweeted.
See the post
Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN .
And congratulations to the entire team! pic.twitter.com/x2gk7u0UD2
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 23, 2020
Gadot, who reprised the titular superhero in the follow-up, replied, "So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday."
Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielson.
Presented by Warner Bros Pictures, the film is an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Barbara Windsor, British star best known for Carry On films, EastEnders, dies at 83
Barbara Windsor, who was diagnosed as suffering from Alzheimer’s disease in 2014, passed away at a London care home, her husband confirmed.
Hrithik Roshan's imposter case involving Kangana Ranaut transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch four years after FIR
In 2016, Hrithik Roshan had filed a complaint against an unknown imposter for allegedly speaking to actress Kangana Ranaut on his behalf using an email ID.
Wonder Woman 1984 earns $38.5 mn at overseas box office ahead of US debut
Wonder Woman 1984 opened to $18.8 million at the Chinese box office as it began rolling out in 32 territories a week ahead of its 25 December debut in the US and on HBO Max