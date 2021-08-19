Gal Gadot had welcomed her third child in June with husband Yaron Varsano.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has not only won hearts for her movies or action sequences, but she also rules social media for her simple and bold statements in the easiest way. The actor recently shared a few photos on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen pumping breast milk while getting ready on a set.

In the images which are currently going viral, Gadot can be seen getting her hair and makeup done as she happily and effortlessly pumps breast milk into the bottle. She is snapped sitting on a chair in a white robe and a cape draped around her shoulders.

“Just me, backstage, being a mom,” the actor captioned the post. Here is the photo that is going viral on the internet:

The mother-of-three, Gadot recently welcomed her third child with husband Yaron Varsano, whom they named Daniella. The couple’s third child was born in June. They also have two other daughters -Alma Varsano, who is 9-year-old and Maya Varsano, who is 4-year-old. Varsan is a real estate developer, writes The Indian Express.

With this post, Gadot has joined the list of other celebrity moms who have normalised breastfeeding and pumping breast milk while being at work.

Days ago, Loki actor Sophia Di Martino too shared an image on her social media handle, where she spoke about how her costume allowed her to pump breast milk on set. Moreover, in the recent past American model and personality Chrissy Teigen shared something similar. Among Indian celebrities, actors like Neha Dhupia and Amrita Rao have shared photos of breastfeeding their newborns on social media and making an effort to normalise it.

On the career front, Gadot will soon be seen in Red Notice, an action-comedy, also featuring Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.