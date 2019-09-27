Gajraj Rao to make directorial debut with untitled black comedy on conflicts of three brothers-in-law

Gajraj Rao, who made waves with his performance in Amit Sharma's social comedy Badhaai Ho, is all set make his debut as a director. The actor confirms he will helm an untitled black comedy.

Describing the project, Gajraj tells Mirror the film revolves around the conflicts of three brothers-in-law, adding that the story travels from Rajasthan to Kolkata. No other details have been provided yet.

Gajraj is currently busy with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, where he will reunite with his Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta. According to the daily, Gajraj started shooting for the film on 22 September in real locations of Varanasi. The schedule at Varanasi will continue for a month, the actor says, adding this is going to be the longest schedule for him in his career.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel of 2017 blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, also starring Ayushmann. While the first film revolved around erectile dysfunction, and the impact on individuals and their relationships, the follow-up will deal with same-sex relationships, and the social stigma surrounding it.

Initially set to release on Valentine's Day 2020, the movie has been pushed to 13 March, 2020. With the new release schedule, it will lock horns with Dharma Productions’ Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, which also bankrolled the prequel.

Apart from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Gajraj will also appear in a cameo in Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy-starrer Made in China. He plays Abhay Chopra, a crooked motivational speaker in the film. It has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 thriller Wrong Side Raju. Dinesh Vijan, of Hindi Medium-fame, has produced the flick. Originally set to hit the screens on 15 August, Made in China will release on Diwali.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 11:35:23 IST