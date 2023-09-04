Gadar 2 success bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan lead celeb roll call as Sunny Deol's film enters Rs 500-crore clu
Earlier, Pathaan was the fastest to enter the Rs 500-crore club in 28 days while Baahubali 2 achieved the feat in 34 days.
As Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 enters the Rs 500-crore club domestically, the Anil Sharma directorial leaves behind SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to become the fastest among all three movies to hit the landmark. To celebrate the hard-earned feat, the makers and the cast organised the film’s success party last night. The event was a star-studded affair with the three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and many others attending.
Several other celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor graced the event with their presence. The Deol family including Sunny’s father and veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, his sons Karan and Rajveer Deol, and brother Bobby Deol were also present at the bash.
Check out some of the pictures and clips from the event:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Celebrity couples Ajay Devgn and Kajol and newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also attended the party. For the occasion, Kajol looked resplendent in a green printed saree with a maroon blouse and heels. Ajay donned a black kurta and pyjama.
Kiara-Sidharth, who got married earlier this year, were seen twining in black.
SRK and Sunny Deol hug each other
Although the evening saw who’s who of the Bollywood industry in attendance, what captured the attention most were rare visuals of Sunny Deol hugging and posing with SRK burying their years of bitterness.
The Gadar star reportedly had a rift with Shah Rukh Khan during the shoot of the 1993 movie Darr over a particular scene. Since then, the two lost touch.
View this post on Instagram
About Gadar 2
Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2, which released theatrically on 11 August, is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film features Sunny Deol as the movie’s iconic character Tara Singh alongside Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as their son Charanjeet Singh aka Jeete.
Set in 1971, the film’s plot follows Tara Singh’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Jeete from the Pakistani Army.
Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was the fastest to enter the Rs 500-crore club in 28 days while Baahubali 2 achieved the feat in 34 days.
also read
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 becomes 2nd fastest entrant to Rs 400 crore club after Pathaan, beats KGF 2 & Baahubali 2
Director Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel becomes the fourth film to enter the Rs 400 crore club at the box office
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 crushes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to emerge as 2nd highest third-weekend grosser of all time
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is set to enter the Rs 500 crore club at the box office
Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reveals he was dyslexic as a child: 'I would get slapped, called duffer for...'
Sunny Deol is currently riding high on the success of Gadar 2's box office success