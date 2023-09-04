As Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 enters the Rs 500-crore club domestically, the Anil Sharma directorial leaves behind SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to become the fastest among all three movies to hit the landmark. To celebrate the hard-earned feat, the makers and the cast organised the film’s success party last night. The event was a star-studded affair with the three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and many others attending.

Several other celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor graced the event with their presence. The Deol family including Sunny’s father and veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra, his sons Karan and Rajveer Deol, and brother Bobby Deol were also present at the bash.

Check out some of the pictures and clips from the event:

Celebrity couples Ajay Devgn and Kajol and newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also attended the party. For the occasion, Kajol looked resplendent in a green printed saree with a maroon blouse and heels. Ajay donned a black kurta and pyjama.

Kiara-Sidharth, who got married earlier this year, were seen twining in black.

SRK and Sunny Deol hug each other

Although the evening saw who’s who of the Bollywood industry in attendance, what captured the attention most were rare visuals of Sunny Deol hugging and posing with SRK burying their years of bitterness.

The Gadar star reportedly had a rift with Shah Rukh Khan during the shoot of the 1993 movie Darr over a particular scene. Since then, the two lost touch.

About Gadar 2

Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2, which released theatrically on 11 August, is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film features Sunny Deol as the movie’s iconic character Tara Singh alongside Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as their son Charanjeet Singh aka Jeete.

Set in 1971, the film’s plot follows Tara Singh’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Jeete from the Pakistani Army.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was the fastest to enter the Rs 500-crore club in 28 days while Baahubali 2 achieved the feat in 34 days.