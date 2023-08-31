Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the success of Gadar 2, revealed that he was dyslexic as a child and would often also get slapped for not scoring well in studies.

“I was dyslexic as a child. Back then, we didn’t even know what that meant! Thappad padte the, duffer hai, padhai nahi aati (I would get slapped, called duffer for not being able to study). Even now when it comes to reading, sometimes the words seem all jumbled up. Often people say to use a teleprompter (at public gatherings) but I refuse! I am like, ‘You tell me what to say, I will try to say it,’” said Sunny in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia.

He also recalled that despite being dyslexic, he had ‘very high’ IQ. “Me being dyslexic never came up in conversation over the years. But it used to get difficult, initially I would feel (nervous) to speak. Now, with age may be, I feel I have opened up more. But back in the day whenever someone would hand over the microphone to me, I would wonder, ‘Now what do I say?’” added the Apne 2 star.

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave Gadar 2 3.5 stars and wrote, “Director Anil Sharma hit the right chords by playing high on nostalgic moments and keeping the essence of the story-telling intact just like the first part. The filmmaker made sure that he gets all the claps and hoots by executing big-screen action sequences along with jingoistic dialogues in the signature style of Tara Singh.

Talking about the performances, Sunny Deol is solid as Tara Singh and impresses with his machoism and dialogue delivery. Ameesha Patel portrays her character to perfection. Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur put their best foot forward with their characters. Manish Wadhwa shines as Hamid Iqbal and makes you hate his character to the core.”