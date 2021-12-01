Gadar 2: The Katha Continues will focus on a grown up Jeete’s love story.

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are reuniting once again after 20 years for Gadar 2. Taking to social media, Ameesha shared their very first look from the film and it will leave you nostalgic. In the pictures, Sunny can be seen wearing a turban and red kurta, while Ameesha looks graceful in an orange patiala suit with dupatta covering her head. Their look made fans extremely nostalgic and made them recall the iconic characters Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) from the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

She captioned it, “GADAR 2 muhurat shot, the General was kind enough to grace the occasion @surrender .singh1974@rohit_jaykay (sic).”

GADAR 2 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻muhurat shot 🙏🏻🙏🏻 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️the General was kind enough to grace the occasion @surrender.singh1974@rohit_jaykay pic.twitter.com/0vzmD4Sxdn — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) December 1, 2021

The film went on floors today in Himachal Pradesh. Not just Ameesha but even Utkarsh Sharma expressed his happiness about the commencement of the shoot. "Lo ek aur safar shuru ho gaya, filled with excitement at the muhurat of #Gadar2. Aap sab ki blessings and pyaar chayiye," he tweeted.

Lo ek aur safar shuru ho gaya, filled with excitement at the muhurat of #Gadar2.💥 Aap sab ki blessings and pyaar chayiye, Releasing on 2022. pic.twitter.com/cxrUaO1MKT — Utkarsh Sharma (@iutkarsharma) December 1, 2021

Who is Utkarsh Sharma?

For the unversed, Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part, which is a period-action drama set in 1947, the time of partition in India.

Story of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

The first film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment.

Story of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

Now, it is said that Gadar 2: The Katha Continues will focus on a grown up Jeete’s love story. The female lead opposite him is not yet known. However, while his love story will be the crux of the film, Sunny Deol as Tara will remain the main protagonist and will be back in an angry and endearing man’s avatar once again.

