Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 was released last Friday, 11 August. Ever since the theatrical release of the drama-action film, the exuberant fans have flocked in high numbers to make the movie a big hit. Now, some of them have moved a step ahead by arriving on tractors at the theaters in order to show their unending support for the film’s popularity. The clip featuring excited fans is making the rounds on the Internet and has gained traction.

The clip was shared by Ashish Shukla on Instagram. It shows boys seated on tractors and entering a cinema hall parking area with their huge vehicles. Over the course of the video, there is simultaneous hooting and applauding. Not only this, several drivers stuck posters of Sunny Deol on the tractors in front.

He captioned the post, “Craze Of Sunny Paaji & Gadar. People visit the cinema halls in trucks and tractors to watch Sunny Deol in Gadar 2. 22 years later, the craze is still alive. Main Nikla Gaddi Le Ke.”

Check out the viral clip:

Uploaded a few hours ago, the post amassed 69 lakh views.

Check out some of the comments on the post:

One user wrote, “Paaji ne gadar macha diya” which translates to “The brother has rocked it.” “Ek number film (Number 1 film),” wrote another user. A user commented, “Nice.” Several others dropped red hearts on the post.

Earlier, Sunny Deol’s father and veteran actor Dharmendra posted a video on his X account. In the video, fans danced inside the theatre during the film’s end credits. Dharmendra wrote in the caption: “Love you all for your loving response… Gadar (folded hands emoticon).” In the video, numerous fans danced to the ‘Main Nikla’ song from the film and cheered inside the theatre.

Take a look:

With this, the Anil Sharma directed film, which is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, continues to soar at the box office.

According to reports, Gadar 2 had an extraordinary Sunday with houseful in several theatres. After gathering an impressive collection of Rs 83.18 crore in India net on its first 2 days at the box office, the film garnered Rs 51.70 crore on its third day in the India net.