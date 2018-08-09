FX CEO says renewal of Louis CK's series Louie depends on society's acceptance of second chances

In a recent interview with Variety, FX network's CEO John Landgraf addressed the future of comedian Louis CK's series Louie. Landgraf said that the network was willing to have the comedian back on board.

The acclaimed show, which was launched in 2010 went off the air in 2015 and following sexual misconduct allegations against the comedian, the network cut ties with him. Netflix scrapped plans for an upcoming Louis CK stand up special. The release of Louis' feature film I Love You, Daddy was shelved and HBO removed his work from its on-demand video streaming service.

However, the executive added that whether the comedian makes his comeback with a new season is out of his hands. He said, "Some of it is about what Louis decides to do, and some of it is about where we go as a society and when, if ever, we’ll be ready to have second chances or forgiveness — and who gets to be forgiven. Not my decision."

IndieWire writes that Louis has avoided the spotlight since admitting to the allegations. He did, however, tell the press in August 2017 that he was eyeing a 'different version of Louis' if he decided to bring back the series.

