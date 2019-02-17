'FWICE will ban those who insist on working with Pakistani artistes,' says chief advisor Ashoke Pandit

The Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has decided to call for a complete ban on all artistes from Pakistan, said its chief advisor Ashoke Pandit in the wake of the terror attack in Pulwana, Jammu and Kashmir.

As reported by Indo-Asian News Service, Pandit said that the ban cannot be violated and is non-negotiable, "Those producers who insist on working with artistes from Pakistan will be banned by the FWICE. We're officially announcing the inviolable diktat. All those music companies that still insist on using artistes from across the border in spite of repeated attacks on our country, should be ashamed of themselves. Since they are showing no shame, we will have to force them to back down."

On 14 February, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 44 soldiers and leaving many severely injured. Pandit who was in Jammu after the attack, said the incident shattered him.

"How did one person manage to sneak into Kashmir with so much RDX? At a time when the terror attacks have reached a point of no return, it is actually hard to believe that some people in our entertainment industry are looking at Pakistan for talent." Ashoke Pandit further added that it will takes years to rectify the damage.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

