FWICE asks members to not collaborate with Pakistani artistes, says failure to comply will lead to 'strict disciplinary action'

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a circular discouraging its members to work with Pakistani artistes.

The notice refers to the recent online concert between singer Harshdeep Kaur, designer Vijay Arora and Raahat Fateh Ali Khan. It further mentions that failure to comply with the conditions would result in "strict disciplinary action."

We are pained to inform all members that despite being fully aware that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular (sic)," reads the circular.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official statement via Twitter

No working with #Pakistani artists, singers, technicians, no working on digital platforms too... #FWICE issues stern warning... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/q9bsQaTOU2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2020

It states that other such collaborations have taken place in the past and have been planned between artistes of both countries.

"One should also realise that while the entire world is fighting against the coronavirus, Pakistan is still busy killing our soldiers on the borders (sic)," mentions the circular signed by FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, president B N Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey, and treasurer Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav.

This is not the first time FWICE has objected to the Indian entertainment industry teaming up with Pakistani artistes. Following the Uri attack, there were protests against the release of Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Fawad Khan and Raees, which had Mahira Khan opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

After the 2019 Pulwama attacks, Pandit had announced a ban against working with Pakistani actors and artistes. In an interview with India Today he had said that if any filmmaker or music company did not listen to FWICE, the members would halt the shooting and vandalise the set.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 16:55:44 IST