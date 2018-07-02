Fukrey Returns actor Varun Sharma reportedly joins Sushant Singh Rajput for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film

Actor Varun Sharma, who has displayed his impeccable comic timing in films such as Fukrey, Fukrey Returns and Dilwale has reportedly been roped in for Nitesh Tiwari's next directorial venture, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

The film, to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is going to be "a student drama with a social message', according to a report by bollywoodhungama.com.

The same report stated that a source close to the development has confirmed Varun's addition to the cast, saying that owing to his previous roles, it seemed that he would fit the part perfectly. However, the source denied commenting on what role that actor would be portraying.

The film, which is yet to get a title will be based in an engineering college and will deal with the success and failure in the lives of students.

Shooting for the film is said to commence once Sushant is done with the first shooting schedule of his The Fault In Our Stars remake which begins soon.

Sharma won the Zee Cine Awards and Star Guild Awards for his portrayal of Choocha, the school-backbenchers who dream of making it big in the world in the 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey.

