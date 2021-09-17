The series on Nirav Modi will be an adaptation of Pavan C Lall's book Flawed

Abundantia Entertainment, the producer films like Sherni, Shakuntala Devi, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, Airlift, has acquired the rights of journalist, Pavan C. Lall’s captivating book Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi that will be adapted into a dramatised, multi-season series for streaming. Scripting is presently underway.

The book, Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi depicts the story of high-profile tycoon Nirav Modi, one of the biggest diamond merchants in India. The book is based on personal encounters, incisive interviews, and meticulous research conducted by the author. Lall will also serve as a consultant writer for the series adaptation.

The book narrates detailed and fascinating aspects of Nirav Modi’s rise to power and his subsequent fall, unravelling the persona of the man behind one of the biggest financial scandals in India.

Announcement Alert!

We are partnering with senior investigative journalist @LallPavan to adapt his ground-breaking book ‘#Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi’ into a multi-season series. We can’t wait to bring this gripping story to screens! pic.twitter.com/xWkJkktg7q — Abundantia (@Abundantia_Ent) September 17, 2021

Author Pavan C. Lall added, “It is an extremely exciting opportunity, and I am thrilled to be a part of this book-to-screen adaptation journey. Capturing the sensibility of a book in a cinematic way is not a simple task but I have full faith in Abundantia Entertainment and believe that they will do complete justice to this endeavour and give Flawed the appropriate visual mounting. Flawed: The Rise… is my effort to bring to the audience the tale of a larger-than-life entrepreneur - his spectacular rise and equally dramatic fall which brought an entire industry to its knees”