Frozen 2 to begin streaming on Disney Plus three months earlier; 'Film's message incredibly relevant during this time,' says CEO Bob Chapek

The Walt Disney Co. will release Frozen 2 on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming service a boost.

Disney announced Friday that Frozen 2 will begin streaming on Disney Plus Sunday, three months earlier than expected. In some countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, the movie will start streaming Tuesday.

"Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time," said Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a statement, reports The Verge.

Most upcoming new releases have been postponed due to the virus, including Disney’s own lineup. Mulan had been set to hit theaters next week. Few March or April movies remain on the calendar. Some movie theaters have shuttered, though most are currently imposing new restrictions on audience crowding to help facilitate the social distancing recommended by health officials.

The move by Disney could presage how other media companies funnel their films to streaming services in the coming weeks as studios look for ways to capitalize on audiences stuck at home. And it could prove a pivotal moment in the evolution of streaming services in relation to theatrical release. The major studios have largely guarded the traditional three-month exclusive theatrical window.

Frozen 2, which opened on 22 November, had already completed its theatrical run and hit video-on-demand on 25 February. With more than $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales, it’s the highest grossing animated film ever.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2020 10:18:21 IST