Frozen 2 Hindi teaser: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's bring their camaraderie to Disney's upcoming sequel

It was recently announced that cousins Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra have been roped in to voice the characters of Elsa and Anna, respectively, for the Hindi dubbed version of Frozen 2. The makers have now unveiled a 30-second-long teaser video, with Priyanka and Parineeti voicing the two female protagonists of the Disney sequel.

The Chopra sisters - Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra - do voice over for the trailer of the *Hindi* version of #Frozen2... 22 Nov 2019 release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. pic.twitter.com/hkHIQW6Ks8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2019

Frozen narrated the story of two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa, in an icy Nordic kingdom. The trailer of Frozen 2, released in September, was darker in tone than the earlier instalment. With Frozen 2, it seems the makers have tried to delve into the backstories of Elsa and Anna's past. Giving a helpful insight into why Elsa was born with magical powers, the second instalment of Frozen will revolve around their perilous journey to seek all possible answers.

The trailer saw Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, Sven, and Elsa venture into dangerous paths in order to find answers, and understand the "voice" that calls out to Elsa from beyond. But the very same voice also poses a threat to her kingdom.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck have returned for the sequel, along with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. While Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf) reprise their roles from the original film, new additions to the voice cast include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown. While Wood will essay the part of Queen Iduna, the mother of Elsa and Anna, Brown will play Lieutenant Destin Mattias.

Frozen 2 is scheduled to release on 22 November, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 10:44:50 IST