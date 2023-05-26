Shabana Azmi is gearing up for the release of her next film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar. The family-cum-romantic drama also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. Azmi and Dharmendra’s collective experience in Hindi cinema is more than 100 years, and yet, in both of their careers, they never landed an opportunity to work together. 2023 brings them for the first time on celluloid.

What to expect from her character?

In an interview with News18, Azmi said, “Doing the film was a ball. I completely surrendered myself to Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra (costume designer). If people like me, it’s to their credit and if they hate me, it will be their fault.” Talking about working with Jaya Bachchan, she said, “Unfortunately, I don’t have much work with her and that’s something I really feel sad about.”

About the film

It is pertinent to note that the film was earlier scheduled to release on 28 April 2023, as announced by Karan Johar back in November last year. However, now it seems the makers changed their decision, seemingly to avert a clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut and will be seen acting in an upcoming film. If reports are to be believed, Ibrahim, who is among the most popular star kids in the industry, will be launched by none other than star filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming production venture. It is pertinent to note that the young man has already made his entry into the film industry as an assistant director with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now it seems like he is ready to follow in his parents’ footsteps and venture into acting.

