The annually released, prestigious and credible ‘HIGH & MIGHTY’ list of a leading daily has been released recently for 2023, listing down achievers from different walks of life across India. Here are the names:

1. Virat Kohli, 34

The Indian cricketer has a massive social media following makes him one of the top global influencers, placing him in the list of richest sportspersons.

2. Deepika Padukone, 37

She has been acting in Hindi films for over 16 years and made her Hollywood debut in 2017. While she recently appeared in the blockbuster, Pathaan, Deepika’s next two releases, the multilingual Project K and Fighter, are also big on scale and action and are among the most anticipated releases of 2024.

3. Alia Bhatt, 30

Her recent release, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s domestic haul of Rs 126 crore can largely be attributed to Alia’s performance. She has also had 3 major film releases last year- RRR, Darlings and Brahamastra: Part 1.

4. Nikhil Kamath, 35

Nikhil Kamath, became the founder and CEO of multiple companies which are shaping the future of India in the field of investment and business.

5.Harmanpreet Kaur, 34

Harmanpreet Kaur serves the Indian cricket team as the captain of the India Women’s National Cricket Team in all formats. She is prolific with the bat both in India and abroad.

6. Jay Shah, 34

Not only the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, he is also a man who has played a key role in popularising women’s cricket in India.

7. Divya Gokulnath, 36

Divya is a co-founder and director of Indian multinational educational technology, Byju’s. The company has one of the biggest employers among Indian start-ups.

8. Bhavish Agarwal, 37

Co-founder and CEO of OLA Cabs and OLA Electric, Bhavish took the decision to enter the electric two-wheeler manufacturing space seems to be bearing fruit, with Ola reporting operating profits. while the company has sold about 2 million electric scooters so far. Aggarwal is now planning to increase its manufacturing capacity by nearly four times

9. Sushant Sreeram, 39

Sushant is the country director of Amazon Prime Video. Under her leadership, Amazon Prime Video has scaled up its content slate. He has taken Indian stories to the global stage. Today, every fourth viewer of Prime Video’s Indian titles comes from outside India; the series Farzi was streamed in more than 170 countries in the launch weekend itself

10. Deepinder Goyal, 40

Deepinder is the founder and CEO of ZOMATO. Despite headwinds, he managed to stabilize his food delivery firm’s stock performance.

