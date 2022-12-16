From Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera to Parineeti Chopra's Code Name: Tiranga- A look at OTT releases this week

As we approach the New Year, OTT platforms are bringing along exciting content, so that we can enjoy the holiday season to the fullest. Last week, the OTT platforms took movie lovers on a ride full of suspense and thriller, as it included the biggies of Indian cinemas like Kantara, Yashoda, and Doctor G among others. However, this week the movie buffs are up for a versatile palette, with varied genres. From thriller to comedy, the week is all set to keep you entertained throughout. Therefore, without further ado, let’s dive deep into some of the much-anticipated movies and series that will premiere this week:

Govinda Naam Mera

How can we not begin the list with one of the most awaited films of the year? Shashank Khaitan’s much-anticipated film Govinda Naam Mera is here to unveil the murder mystery by tickling your spine. Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar, the rom-com murder mystery is being premiered on Disney + Hotstar on 16 December.

Code Name: Tiranga

Pairing Parineeti Chopra with singer-turned-actor Harrdy Sandhu, Code Name: Tiranga marks the actress’ first action movie. After having its run on the big screen, the Ribu Dasgupta directorial will premiere on Netflix on 16 December. The movie also features Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role.

Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore

Unveiling the story of vicious predator Umesh Reddy, Beast of Bangalore revolves around his brutal and murderous pursuit of women that sends the police force on a wild hunt. Churning out the spine-chilling true crime documentary, Netflix will take you back in the 90s, when Bangalore’s serial rapist and murderer killed about 18 women at night. The crime thriller series will premiere on 16 December.

The Recruit

After taking the audiences on a ride full of action-adventure in Black Adams, Noah Centineo is back with his dose of comedy. Essaying the role of a CIA Lawyer, Noah will be seen in this spy-adventure series The Recruit, which will premiere on Netflix on 16 December. Stumbling upon the dangerous international power politics, Noah will be seen tackling a scenario where a former agent threatens to reveal the agency secret if her name is not cleared of a serious crime.

The Pact

Revolving around the lives of the family that suffered an unfortunate turn of events, Lionsgate Play is all set to intrigue the audience with the second season of the drama thriller The Pact. Featuring the BAFTA award winner Rakie Ayola in the titular character, The Pact will premiere on the OTT platform on 16 December.

