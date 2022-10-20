After two years of muted celebrations due to the pandemic, people across the globe are geared up to celebrate the festival of lights with a bang. While Diwali is just around the corner, B-Town seems to have commenced its full-fledged Deepavali parties, ahead of the grand celebration of the much-loved festival. Kick-starting Diwali celebrations in the tinsel town, film producer Ramesh Taurani and actress Kriti Sanon held a bash at their respective residences. And if you are wondering how it did go? Then you must know that both the Diwali parties were a star-studded affair, after a galaxy of celebrities made their grand entrance, decked in their glamorous best. Ramesh Taurani’s residence was gleaming with stars last night, as celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Kartik Aaryan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Shehnaaz Gill were in attendance.

A plethora of pictures and videos have set the internet ablaze, giving fans some serious fashion goals. Channeling their inner desi vibes and bringing their fashion A-game to the party, Vicky and Katrina simply rocked the traditional look. The Phone Bhoot actress donned a beautiful red lehenga with golden embroidery and draped the dupatta in a saree style, while her hubby and on-screen Sardar Udham opted for a navy blue kurta with a matching long jacket atop white pyjamas. As the couple moved forward after posing with the paps, Vicky turned photographer for a little girl who had a fan-girl moment with Katrina. Later he took a selfie of them altogether. On the other hand, Kartik was seen in a white embroidered kurta for the occasion as he flashed his million-dollar smile to the paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla



Shehnaaz made a dazzling entrance in a shimmery black saree with a matching blouse. The actress even posed for the paps and wished them all “Happy Diwali.” Riteish and Genelia were seen twinning in light blue, as they looked stunning while posing with each other. Nora opted for a completely embroidered lehenga in a light lavender shade with pink floral detailing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla



On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao with his wife Patralekhaa, and Soha Ali Khan with husband and actor Kunal Kemmu graced Kriti’s Diwali party. All four of them were seen posing together in their traditional best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla



Amidst the legions of celebrities, Shilpa and Raj were successful in grabbing eyeballs, as Raj continued the trajectory of covering his face with a black mask, while Shilpa looked gorgeous in a brown ruffled saree.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.