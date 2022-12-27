From Top Gun: Maverick to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, revisiting the record breaking Hollywood blockbusters of 2022

After a hiatus of two long COVID years, the year 2022 was phenomenal for movies across the globe. This is because 2022 was successful in pulling a fair amount of the crowd back to the theatres. And it won’t be wrong to say that the year was truly big for the sequels. While Tom Cruise came back as Pete Maverick Mitchell after 36 long years, Ryan Coogler made it possible to bring Black Panther back in theatres without Chadwick Boseman. This year’s box office witnessed several records being made and broken across the globe. Therefore, as we are inching closer to 2023, we have pulled together a list of record-breaking movies of this year:

Top Gun: Maverick

Treating the fans after more than 35 years, Tom Cruise once again got into the skin of Pete Maverick Mitchell, but this time he was a test pilot and flight instructor. After single-handedly monopolising the 1986 action adventure Top Gun, Cruise in May came to our nearest theatres with Top Gun: Maverick. And what a comeback it was. All the desperate fans welcomed it with open arms to such an extent that it turned out to be the highest-grossing film of 2022. Bagging more than 148 crores USD, Joseph Kosinki’s directorial smashed several records.

Jurassic World Dominion

Released this year in June, Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World Dominion came very close to Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick after it bagged more than 100 crores USD. Bringing back the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum from 1994’s Jurassic Park, which took the world by storm, Jurassic World Dominion wasn’t successful in impressing the film critics, however, it was one of the biggest crowds pullers of the year.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Following Chris’ Jurassic World franchise at the box office collection, was Sam Raimi’s MCU debut as a director, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with over 95 crores USD. And honestly, Multiverse of Madness was truly a mess, however, it was Benedict Cumberbatch’s charm and Marvel name that successfully witnessed an impeccable footfall at the theatres.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

A prequel of the Despicable Me franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru revolves around the untold story of a twelve-year-old’s dream to become the greatest supervillain in the world. The second iteration in the Minion series successfully minted 92 crores USD, while it was made with just a budget of 8 crores USD.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

How was it possible that Ryan Coogler came up with one of his Black Panther films and didn’t make it to the list of record-breaking movies of the year list? Wakanda Forever is a sequel to 2019’s Black Panther, which is penned and helmed by Coogler, who successfully achieved the impossible task of penning down a story without Chadwick Boseman. For the unversed, Boseman is the star of the first film who passed away in 2020 of colon cancer. In the absence of Boseman, Wakanda Forever minted more than 789 million USD.

The Batman

Featuring Robert Pattinson in the titular character, Matt Reeves The Batman is probably the best Batman film ever made. The movie, which was the reboot of the much-loved franchise, wisely stepped away from the origin story. The Batman bagged more than 770 million USD at the box office.

Thor: Love and Thunder

While it was expected a lot from Taika Waititi who came back after Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder weren’t successful in impressing the audiences, despite being one of the great crowd-pullers. All in all, it was Chris Hemsworth being pitted against Christian Bale’s fearsome villain Gorr the God Butcher that Thor: Love and Thunder successfully made it to one of the highest-grossing movies of this year after it minted 760 million USD.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.