From the venue to the pre-wedding festivities, here's everything about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours are creating all the buzz in the B-town. As per several reports, the duo will tie the knot this year, in the first week of February. The wedding will supposedly take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It is said that Sidharth’s parents are keen on having a lavish Punjabi wedding with all the ceremonies. The wedding festivities will most likely happen over two days. Later, a reception will be held in Mumbai for their industry friends, India Today reported.

The news outlet, without revealing the identity, quoted the source as saying: “There will be sangeet and haldi on the same day and the next day is pheras. A lot of their common friends and family members have already started shopping for marigold and yellow themed outfits for the haldi. Kiara was also heard discussing sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the new year’s. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet list.”

Amid the wedding buzz, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ushered in 2023 in Dubai. They were joined by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor. The rumoured couple returned to Mumbai on Tuesday morning and were pictured at the Mumbai airport together.

Check out pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra from Dubai:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani first met on the sets of their OTT hit Shershaah. During which, their dating rumours surfaced and have continued to only strengthen. The two have never admitted their relationship in public and have always remained true to the “just friends” title. However, the rumoured couple has made more than one red-carpet appearances together. In addition, the duo often get spotted at the airport as they escape for their getaways.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Next, she will be reuniting with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Sidharth, on the other hand, was last seen in Thank God. His upcoming project Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna will be released on Netflix, later this month.