Art director and director Nitin Desai died by suicide and the news shocked his fans and the industry people alike. A lot of condolences from the fraternity began pouring in and they remembered him for his contribution to cinema.

Many actors in India have taken the drastic step and shocked their fans and the industry alike. Here are some celebrities that died by suicide:

Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and it was declared death by suicide. The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently probing the case as it has done through a mot of controversies, revelations, and murkiness.

Kushal Punjabi

Punjabi was also found dead at his apartment back in August 2020. The Bandra police said on Friday that they found a suicide note from the flat in which read, “There is no one responsible for my suicide.” It was reported he took the step due to the turmoil in his marital life.

Asif Basra

Jab We Met and Ek Villain actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in McLeod Ganj, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on 12 November 2020. The case was later closed.

Silk Smitha

The siren of the South was a sensation that made her plumpness and midriff a tool of collective gasp and gratification, particularly pertaining to the front benchers of the cinema halls. But when she came to her ebb after dizzying heights of success and fortune, she wasn’t able to cope up with her failures. She was found hanging in her hotel room back in September 1996, leading to yet another unsolved mystery.

Pratyusha Banerjee

The successful star was also the one that ended her life. She was found hanging at her Mumbai apartment but her parents alleged she was murdered by her boyfriend, actor-producer Rahul Raj Singh.