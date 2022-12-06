Actor Priyanka Chopra visited Dubai to attend the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Ahead of the event, the style icon took out some time to enjoy a sun-soaked weekend on a luxurious yacht. Taking to Instagram, Chopra dropped some snippets from her weekend getaway. In the photographs, the actor can be seen chilling on the yacht and feeling the sea waves. She also attached a couple of videos showing some glimpses of the fun activities she enjoyed on the blue water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



The first picture reveals a bird-eye view of the actress who can be seen resting on the yacht’s deck, wearing a dazzling yellow swimsuit and embracing the sun and surf. In the second image of the collection, Priyanka is photographed sunbathing on the yacht’s deck while holding a glass of fresh wine in her hand. The look of the B-town diva even in pink and white striped casual clothing was enough to turn heads.

The videos show Priyanka performing fast-paced jet skiing in the sea while some of Dubai’s well-known structures including the Dubai skyline exhibited in the background. She also shared a selfie captured during the sunset. The remaining photographs were candid ones that featured her standing with a majestic falcon in her palm, posing against a brightly decorated wall, and spending fun time with her friend Sonal Vara.

Chopra captioned the post, “Weekend Vibes.” Fans marked their presence in the comment section and showed their love for their favourite star. A user noted, “Looks like a lot of fun. Do enjoy and stay safe.” Another person wrote, “Looks so hot and beautiful”

The star is undergoing a busy time professionally. The last time we saw The Desi Girl was in Keanu Reeves’ 2021 film The Matrix Resurrections. It ended up being a commercial flop even though the action-thriller generated some excitement in India. Critics were also not quite convinced as the majority of them thought it fell short of the expectations raised by the franchise’s earlier instalments. Looking at her upcoming projects, Priyanka will hit the silver screen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.