From SRK to Selena Gomez: This AI-based artist creatively re-imagines superstars in Pakistan

Ever imagined superimposing your favourite celebrity at a desi location and eulogising at the wondrous creation? Well, thanks to Artificial Intelligence, the thought no longer sways far away from reality. Proving the same, AI-based artist Saboor Akram recently posted creative re-imaginings of some prominent celebrities around the world.

Akram, known on Instagram as ‘boorayy_’ started his photo series titled ‘Tales of Lahore’ last month. It shows old buildings in Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural heart. These buildings, dominated by old-style architecture exhibits a mixture of Victorian and Islamic architecture commonly called Indo-Saracenic. In addition, one picture shows a people-laden shopping street. The series of pictures, created using AI tools like Mid-journey, ProCreate, Illustrator and Photoshop have been widely acknowledged and earned the artist immense recognition.

Take a look at the post:

The first set of pictures shows leading celebrities like actor Shah Rukh Khan, Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam, actress Deepika Padukone, singer Atif Aslam, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and India batter Virat Kohli featuring in a Pakistani setting.

The post has gathered over 21,000 views and is counting. Akram created the post to honour his favourite artists across the border.

Check out the post:

Look at some of the comments below:

“Pictures from a parallel world,” wrote a user.

Another added: “Lots of love from across the border. Only love can heal.”

Another set of pictures shows American television personalities, and Hollywood stars like Kim Kardashian, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Henry Cavill, Zendaya, and Ariana Grande dressed in traditional ensembles.

Not just this, the artist added famous modern-day actresses as Barbies in Pakistan. Take a look:

Next up, a never imagined before series shows international athletes and sportspersons like Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Roger Federer, and Lewis clad in desi outfits posing on the streets.

Added to the Lahore series, he takes inspiration from famous binge shows like Avengers, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Peaky Blinders, John Wick among others to create witty AI-based images.

Check out his series:

In one of his latest creations, he posts about ‘Artists in Pakistan’. This includes globally acclaimed singers like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kanye, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran and Selena Gomez, which blend perfectly into the local surroundings. He jokingly asks if this could be ‘a potential line up for Coke studios?’

Check out the post:

The post amassed over 18,000 likes. The artist has a growing fan base with over 43,000 followers.