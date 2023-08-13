The long-weekend for Independence Day is seemingly perfect to indulge in some of the best selection of films and series on Prime Video that fill our hearts with the love of our country. Listed below are some of the finest pieces of entertainment created by creative-powerhouses and starring amongst the most talented actors of today. Sit back and enjoy these heart-wrenching watches, as the perfect blend of Entertainment and patriotism!

Sardar Udham

A powerful historical drama, Sardar Udham brings to life the story of a revolutionary freedom fighter. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal and showcases the life of the iconic figure who sought vengeance for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. With a compelling narrative, stellar performances, and stunning cinematography, Sardar Udham is one of the best patriotic movies on Prime Video.

The Forgotten Army

The series follows the soldiers who wage a struggle for Indian Independence during the Second World War while being part of the Indian National Army. The series depicts the soldiers’ sacrifice and valor for their country. The highly successful series is available to stream on Prime Video.

Shershaah

Shershaah is a biographical war drama that pays tribute to the life of Vikram Batra, a captain in the Indian Army. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film stars Siddharth Malhotra as a spirited young soldier who fought in the 1999 Kargil war and was killed in action. You can stream this heart-wrenching tale on Prime Video.

The Family Man (Season 1 & 2)

The spy thriller centers on a man (Manoj Bajpayee) who works for the National Investigation Agency and must strike a balance between defending his family from his clandestine activities and defending the nation from terrorism. Both critics and audiences have praised the web series, which has two seasons and is available on Prime Video.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night that also united the city. The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital, while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude. With speculation of a second season just around the corner, you can binge the first season only on Prime Video.