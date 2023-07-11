Sidharth Malhotra has proven his tenacity as an actor through his projects. Apart from his dedication to his craft, Malhotra has also emerged as a true action hero, captivating audiences with his magnetic on-screen action avatars and high-octane performances.

His action performances in films like Ek Villain, Brothers, A Gentleman, Shershaah, and Mission Majnu have shown how the actor is a resilient and electrifying action hero.

At an action game launch today, the actor spoke about the influence of action films in his life and expressed his gratitude for the audience’s love for his action hero avatar.

In Raj and DK’s underrated A Gentleman, the narrative of the film was an amalgamation of action and humor, with dollops of style and sass, thanks to Jacqueline Fernandez. In Shershaah, he essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra, driven by grit and spirit. Recreating the Kargil war of 1999, the action set-pieces in this film gave a feeling of both pride and grief. We won the war, but lost many heroes, Batra being one of them.

Something similar happened in Mission Majnu, where he played a spy who enters Pakistan with a mission, falls in love, and meets a tragic end. And now, Malhotra will be seen next in Yodha and Indian Police Force, enthralling audiences with his unmatched charisma and showcasing his larger-than-life action avatar.

On Shershaah

In Shershaah, I was the force behind it right from the beginning. Not to take anything away from the director and writer, but I was involved in all the processes… When something like that clicks and people resonate with your thought process… That gives confidence. This is what I was longing for, to make stories which will be inspiring and will be remembered.