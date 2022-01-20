From Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul to Divyenndu's Munna Bhaiya, character names you will never forget
Bollywood has always been known for introducing remarkable characters to the audience time and again, with talented stars carrying out these roles to the T. Names like Shahenshah, Badshah, Singham, or Munna Bhaiya manages to remind us of our beloved actors.
These skilled actors imbibe the roles so well that their character's name gradually becomes their second name. They are not new to anyone because of their larger-than-life screen presence.
Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay
Amitabh Bachchan's character of an 'Angry Young Man' in Zanjeer or say playing the role of Shahenshah in the film Shahenshah, which has now a prefix with his name.
Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul
Shah Rukh Khan has also spread his charm with the name of Rahul. He is also known as the Badshah of Bollywood because of his character name in the movie Badshah.
Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya
Munna Bhaiya is a name that roared its way into the streets becoming a fan favourite within just days, played by talented actor Divyenndu, in the OTT series Mirzapur. Divyenndu has made this character's name eternal with his impeccable portrayal.
Ajay Devgn as Singham
Yet another name is Ajay Devgn, who has gained popularity in the industry with the name of Singham because of his classic film, Singham.
These fictional characters have left a long-lasting effect on audiences' minds. These names have developed a certain connection with the audience. All we can say is, this is what our Bollywood is all about.
