Congratulations are in order for the Ambani family, as Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani got engaged to longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in a traditional ceremony on Thursday. Giving yet another reason for the Bollywood stars to deck up and put their best fashion foot forward, Anant and Radhika’s engagement ceremony was nothing less than a star-studded night. As the love birds Anant and Radhika exchanged rings, the ceremony witnessed the who’s who of Bollywood in full attendance at the Ambani’s residence Antilia last night. Along with the likes of the Bachchans, Kapoors, and Tendulkars, the family of Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, also graced the event. From SRK’s stunning wife and home décor whiz Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Antilia on Thursday witnessed the stars gracing its floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Gauri defined glittery, as she posed for the paparazzi with her eldest son Aryan. Decked in an alluring silver lehenga set, Gauri truly looked like the queen that she is. On the other hand, Aryan opted for all black with the tinch of sheen, as he posed next to his mother. While Shah Rukh Khan refrained from posing for the paparazzi, the Pathaan actor was seen directly going inside towards the end of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Bachchans were represented by their gorgeous daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who marked her attendance with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo looked beautiful in their Anarkali suits. While Aishwarya opted for the combination of gold and dark green, Aaradhya was seen sporting an all-white traditional dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Salman Khan made his grand entrance with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Salman looked like a handsome hunk in his navy blue kurta pyjama. Alizeh on the other hand was decked in a subtle all-white lehenga. After walking into the venue, the two were seen stopping for pictures in front of the paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Bollywood’s Bajirao and Mastani walked hand in hand, looking like royalty. While Deepika turned up in a beautiful maroon and golden saree, Ranveer looked dapper in his black silk Indo-western sherwani, which he paired with a gleaming embroidered jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



White seemed like the colour of the season as most of Bollywood’s leading ladies were seen in an all-white look. While Sara Ali Khan carried her regal aura in an all-white fully embroidered garara, Katrina looked divine in her Indo-western ensemble. Decked in a white lehenga, Khushi Kapoor was seen making a glamorous entry with her sister Janhvi Kapoor, who wore a sky blue heavily embellished lehenga. Ananya Pandey was seen posing with Arjun Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani AKA Orry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Akshay Kumar also marked his attendance in a brown sherwani, which he paired with a black churidar.