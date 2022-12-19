As Argentina lifted the golden trophy and footballer Lionel Messi was hailed as ‘GOAT’ (greatest of all time), the world rose in celebration and social media flooded with celebratory posts. This year, it seemed as if the entire Bollywood had flown down to Qatar to witness the historic match. From Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor to Karisma Kapoor posting stylish pictures from Qatar, the World Cup remained a star-studded event.

While actor Deepika Padukone made the country proud by unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy, Ranveer Singh, who was by her side in Qatar, tweeted about the ‘historic’ match he had witnessed. Here’s how Bollywood reacted after Argentina’s win at FIFA 2022.

What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. #FIFAWorldCup — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 18, 2022

Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan remembered his childhood days as he watched the match.

We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2022 Kartik Aaryan could not contain his excitement and his Instagram stories and Twitter handle were proof. He posted a series on pictures on his Instagram praising Messi.

Just saw the Greatest Football Match ever #FIFAWorldCupFinal 👏🏻 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) December 18, 2022

Actor Anil Kapoor too took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the extraordinary match. He wrote, “Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player!”

Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 18, 2022

FIFA 2026 edition will take place in United States, Canada and Mexico.

