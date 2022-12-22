In the year 2023, Bollywood is set to see a lot of fresh on-screen jodis on the big screen. These fresh pairings have got us all excited! Here are some of them:

Shah Ruk Khan and Taapsee Pannu in Dunki

Taapsee Pannu will be seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’. What’s also exciting is that Taapsee will be seen romancing the Badshaah of Bollywood. It will be endearing to see two powerhouse performers on-screen.

Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in Maidaan

National Award-winning actors Ajay Devgn and PriyaMani will be paired opposite each other in the highly anticipated film ‘Maidaan’. It’s the true story of the unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Maddock Films Untitled Next

Helmed by Laxman Utekar under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock films the Vicky-Sara yet-to-be-titled movie took the internet by storm when its first look was unveiled. It will be a blast to see them on screen.

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas

It will be exciting to see Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. It will be interesting to see the South Superstar alongside the Bollywood beauty Katrina.

Sidharth Malhotra & Disha Patani in Yodha

Bollywood’s hottest actors Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani will be seen together for the first time in the action drama ‘Yodha’. The movie is being helmed by debutant directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre .

