From Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu to Ajay Devgn-Priyamani, fresh Bollywood pairs to look forward to in 2023
In the year 2023, Bollywood is set to see a lot of fresh on-screen jodis on the big screen. These fresh pairings have got us all excited!
In the year 2023, Bollywood is set to see a lot of fresh on-screen jodis on the big screen. These fresh pairings have got us all excited! Here are some of them:
Shah Ruk Khan and Taapsee Pannu in Dunki
Taapsee Pannu will be seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’. What’s also exciting is that Taapsee will be seen romancing the Badshaah of Bollywood. It will be endearing to see two powerhouse performers on-screen.
Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in Maidaan
National Award-winning actors Ajay Devgn and PriyaMani will be paired opposite each other in the highly anticipated film ‘Maidaan’. It’s the true story of the unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Maddock Films Untitled Next
Helmed by Laxman Utekar under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock films the Vicky-Sara yet-to-be-titled movie took the internet by storm when its first look was unveiled. It will be a blast to see them on screen.
Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas
It will be exciting to see Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. It will be interesting to see the South Superstar alongside the Bollywood beauty Katrina.
Sidharth Malhotra & Disha Patani in Yodha
Bollywood’s hottest actors Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani will be seen together for the first time in the action drama ‘Yodha’. The movie is being helmed by debutant directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre .
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Siddharth Anand: 'Wanted to present Deepika Padukone in her most glamorous avatar ever in Pathaan'
He adds, "I wanted to present her in her most glam avatar ever. That became a mission for the team and me. So, for Besharam Rang, she is in a visually stunning coastal town of Europe, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan."
Shah Rukh Khan unveils the smoldering first look of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang
The song, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is set to be out on December 12 at 11 am. Brace yourselves as the lead pair is all set to scorch the screens soon!
Are Shah Rukh Khan, Rakshit Shetty, Rohit Shetty and Rishab Shetty actually teaming up for a film?
While a lot of people are dreaming to see such an amazing team on a project, the source has give a rest to all the rumors that have been hovering around.