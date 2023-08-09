There are many reasons why an actor is unable to return to his film’s sequel, sometimes monetary, sometimes mood, sometimes for other moronic excuses. The list is quite long. Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 2, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3, Emraan Hashmi in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara. Oh yes, how can we forget Shah Rukh Khan and Don 3. So let’s start the list with that:

Shah Rukh Khan- Don 3

Ranveer Singh is the new Don, the franchise has gone through a reboot. There are many theories why Khan has not returned for a third time. Some say he thinks he has explored all the facets of his personality, some say the script wasn’t appropriate or appealing enough for him to say yes.

Saif Ali Khan- Race 3

Tips’ Ramesh Taurani said they had dabbled with all the conflicts of Khan’s character in the franchise and decided to go with a fresh face for part three. It was rumored Saif was offered a role opposite Salman Khan but he declined, however no confirmation about it was made. The film was heavily criticized for its performances and story.

Emraan Hashmi- Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara

He should’ve come back. The first part ended with him ruling the city of Mumbai and eliminating the character of Ajay Devgn. But Emraan Hashmi was replaced by Akshay Kumar in a rathe tepid and forgetful sequel.

Arshad Warsi- Jolly LLB 2

While talking to Huffington Post, Arshad Warsi said the makers of the film wanted a bigger star after their film Guddu Rangeela failed and they brought Akshay Kumar on board and now for part three, both Kumar and Warsi are coming together.

Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar- Welcome 3

Majnu and Udai are iconic characters that continue to live on. A report by Pinkvilla said they refused to say yes for part three due to monetary issues. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are now the new dons in town.