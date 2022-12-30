From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Anant Ambani’s star-studded engagement bash
Keeping their best fashion foot forward, new parents in town, Ranbir and Alia arrived hand in hand at Anant Ambani's engagement bash. The other guests were Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
It is celebration time for the Ambanis. Their residence Antilia was decked like a bride on Thursday to welcome billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani after he officially got engaged to Radhika Merchant.
When Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant arrived in Mumbai after getting engaged, they were given a magnificent welcome.#anantambani #radhikamerchant #mukheshambani #ambani #rajasthan #mumbai pic.twitter.com/BwjPojZtcF
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) December 30, 2022
After wrapping their Roka ceremony in the Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara, the Ambani family hosted a lavish post-engagement bash for their industry friends, which turned out to be a star-studded affair. A wave of celebrities marked their attendance at the party and conveyed their congratulations to the couple, who were welcomed with spectacular fireworks. While the Mumbai sky was lit with fireworks, many Bollywood biggies visited Antilia as they joined the celebrations at Ambanis. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, several stars were spotted attending the grand event.
View this post on Instagram
Keeping their best fashion foot forward, new parents in town, Ranbir and Alia arrived hand in hand. Ali had donned a fully embellished sky blue garara set. The actress completed her look by keeping her straight tresses open. Ranbir accompanied his wife in his all-black dashing look, as he sported a black kurta pajama and paired it with a monochrome Nehru jacket atop it.
View this post on Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a traditional look, as she chose a beautiful ombre pink saree, with a studded shimmery sleeveless blouse. Apart from opting for a dewy pink make-up look, the Mili star kept her wavy tresses open and styled them in a one-sided direction. On the other hand, Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani entered the venue in a pink and white kurta pyjama and paired it with a matching Nehru jacket. He was seen participating in the celebration with full enthusiasm.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The Badshah of Bollywood , Shah Rukh Khan, arrived at the venue with his manager Pooja Dadlani, who sported a pretty yellow colour sparkly suit. While the paparazzi and his fans were stationed at the venue to desperately get one glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar successfully evaded them and made a private entrance. Pooja Dadlani was spotted stepping out of the car to enter the venue but she went back inside the car to make a private entry along with SRK.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Salman was seen exiting the venue late at night. Although we couldn’t get his full glimpse, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan was seen sporting a navy blue shirt.
View this post on Instagram
Coming back to the star couple of the night, Anant and Radhika were welcomed with fireworks, a flower shower and much more after their roka ceremony. Radhika looked chic in her pastel pink outfit, while Anant donned a purple kurta pajama.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan director Atlee announces pregnancy along with his wife Krishna Priya
Taking to her social media, Atlee's wife Krishna Priya announced her pregnancy with some adorable pictures of her with Atlee.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's NathDwara
Anant is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, while the bride-to-be Radhika is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant
Rajasthan’s Shrinathji Temple: Why did the Ambani family choose it for Anant’s engagement ceremony?
The temple, where the Ambanis’ youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on Thursday, is dedicated to Srinathji — the deity of the Ambani family. According to the temple’s website, Shrinathji’s idol was brought to Rajasthan from Govardhana near Vrindavan in 1665