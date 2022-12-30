From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Anant Ambani’s star-studded engagement bash

It is celebration time for the Ambanis. Their residence Antilia was decked like a bride on Thursday to welcome billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani after he officially got engaged to Radhika Merchant.

After wrapping their Roka ceremony in the Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara, the Ambani family hosted a lavish post-engagement bash for their industry friends, which turned out to be a star-studded affair. A wave of celebrities marked their attendance at the party and conveyed their congratulations to the couple, who were welcomed with spectacular fireworks. While the Mumbai sky was lit with fireworks, many Bollywood biggies visited Antilia as they joined the celebrations at Ambanis. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, several stars were spotted attending the grand event.

Keeping their best fashion foot forward, new parents in town, Ranbir and Alia arrived hand in hand. Ali had donned a fully embellished sky blue garara set. The actress completed her look by keeping her straight tresses open. Ranbir accompanied his wife in his all-black dashing look, as he sported a black kurta pajama and paired it with a monochrome Nehru jacket atop it.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a traditional look, as she chose a beautiful ombre pink saree, with a studded shimmery sleeveless blouse. Apart from opting for a dewy pink make-up look, the Mili star kept her wavy tresses open and styled them in a one-sided direction. On the other hand, Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani entered the venue in a pink and white kurta pyjama and paired it with a matching Nehru jacket. He was seen participating in the celebration with full enthusiasm.

The Badshah of Bollywood , Shah Rukh Khan, arrived at the venue with his manager Pooja Dadlani, who sported a pretty yellow colour sparkly suit. While the paparazzi and his fans were stationed at the venue to desperately get one glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar successfully evaded them and made a private entrance. Pooja Dadlani was spotted stepping out of the car to enter the venue but she went back inside the car to make a private entry along with SRK.

Meanwhile, Salman was seen exiting the venue late at night. Although we couldn’t get his full glimpse, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan was seen sporting a navy blue shirt.

Coming back to the star couple of the night, Anant and Radhika were welcomed with fireworks, a flower shower and much more after their roka ceremony. Radhika looked chic in her pastel pink outfit, while Anant donned a purple kurta pajama.

