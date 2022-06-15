In 2017, the actress worked with Jackie Chan on his film project Kung Fu Yoga. The actress has also appeared in several commercials and has also worked as a model. Some of her notable works include Baaghi 2, Radhe, and Malang.

Actress Disha Patani recently turned 30. The gorgeous lady started her acting career in 2015 after she was featured in a lead role in the Telugu film Loafer. In the subsequent year, Patani made her big Bollywood debut in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actress essayed the role of Priyanka Jha and received widespread appreciation for her performance.

Since then, there has been no looking back for Disha Patani. In 2017, the actress worked with Jackie Chan on his film project Kung Fu Yoga. The actress has also appeared in several commercials and has also worked as a model. Some of her notable works include Baaghi 2, Radhe, and Malang.

Apart from her gorgeous looks and good acting skills, Disha is a great dancer and has some chartbuster groovy tracks credited to her name.

Do You Love Me: The song was featured in Baaghi 3, which was released in 2020. Nikhita Gandhi's vocals complimented Disha Patani's performance and the song has over 76 million views on YouTube.

O Saathi: Sung by Atif Aslam, the song was featured in Baaghi 2, which was released in 2018. The song featured Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani and is one of the best songs of the duo.

Seeti Maar: The song Seeti Maar starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani from the film Radhe became an instant hit. Released in 2021, the song was sung by Kamaal Khan and Lulia Vantur.

Malang: Malang, the title track of the film Malang was released in 2020 and was sung by Ved Sharma. The song featured Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Phir Kabhi: The song was featured in Disha Patani's debut film M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Amaal Malik and Arijit Singh's soulful vocals complimented Sushant Singh Rajput and Patani's chemistry and was widely appreciated by the audience.

Mundiyan: Sung by Navraj Hans and Palak Muchhal, the song features Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The song was part of the film Baaghi 2.