From Ranveer Singh to battle with depression: 4 things Deepika Padukone revealed on Meghan Markle's podcast
In the podcast with Meghan Markle, Deepika Padukone opened up about the rumours of trouble in marriage with husband Ranveer Singh, fighting depression, seeking professional help and more...
Bollywood actress and international icon Deepika Padukone recently made an appearance in the latest episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast. In the show, DP opened up about the rumours of trouble in marriage with husband Ranveer Singh, fighting depression, seeking professional help and more…
All is well between Deepika and Ranveer
In the podcast, the Pathaan actress trashed the rumours of rift between her and Ranveer and assured that all is well between them. She said, “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face.”
Happiness in little things
While talking to Meghan, Deepika spoke about the importance of little things in her life, which was every bit of cute. When the Duchess of Sussex asked DP, “Do you remember like where you were when you said, Oh I feel better now, I want to do this?” The actress revealed: “Today it’s all about the little things, just you know, hugging my sister or late-night conversations with my husband. Like those are the moments that really fill me up today.”
Fighting depression
In the podcast, DP revealed that the symptoms of her depression came out when she was doing well in her personal and professional life. “I struggled with this for many, many months. I would just break down at the drop of a hat,” shared the actress.
View this post on Instagram
Seeking professional help and opening up about mental health
During her conversation with Meghan, Deepika Padukone revealed after feeling low and hopeless she decided to seek the help of a counselor, who didn’t on helped her but also suggested the actress to consult a psychiatrist immediately.
The actress also shared how people misunderstood her when opened up about her mental illness and thought that she is doing it to promote her film or being endorsed by a medicine company. However, Deepika was happy when it left a positive impact on the lives of the people.
