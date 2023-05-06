Today is the day millions of people across the globe were waiting for- King Charles III‘s coronation. But what can we expect from the ceremony? Will we see the apparent feud between Prince Harry and his brother William? Will we witness Meghan Markle giving the ceremony a miss?

Harry and William’s feud

Royal journalist Omid Scobie, who is close to Harry and Meghan, did confirm about the relationship getting strained. During an appearance on ‘This Morning’, he revealed, “There has been minimal contact since the queen’s funeral.” This could be the only opportunity for the two Royal brothers to bury the hatchet as the King wears the crown. Also, it’s unlikely that Harry may have any role to play at the ceremony after he stepped down from his Royal duties in 2020. Scobie revealed, “Unfortunately, there is nothing carved out in the ceremony for him.”

On Harry and Meghan

“I would imagine if Harry and Meghan were working royals still, and everything had worked out differently, there may have been some way for them to have been orchestrated into it, or at least to be visible on that big balcony,” said the journalist.

Prince Harry on Spare and the rift and reconciliation with the Royals

On his book, Harry said in one of his interviews, “Nothing of what I’ve done in this book or otherwise has ever been done with any intention to harm them or hurt them. You know, the truth is something that I need to rely on. Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don’t recognize them as much as they probably don’t recognize me.”

Meghan Markle’s rumoured absence

On Markle skipping the big event, Scobie said, “She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets foot near the story. It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different.”

